Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 359.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of WEX by 36.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of WEX by 50.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 21.5% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 81,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,292,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of WEX by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in WEX by 10.2% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 332,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period.

Get WEX alerts:

NYSE:WEX opened at $126.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.61. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WEX. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.57.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.