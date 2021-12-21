Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 56,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 588,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GMRE. KeyCorp began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of GMRE opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

