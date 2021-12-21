Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.06 and a beta of 2.53. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

