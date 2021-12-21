Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,817,000 after purchasing an additional 245,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,612,000 after purchasing an additional 185,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Getty Realty by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,937,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,083,000 after acquiring an additional 84,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 8.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 976,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 72,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 11.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,836,000 after acquiring an additional 83,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 89.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GTY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

