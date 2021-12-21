Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after acquiring an additional 872,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TPI Composites by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after acquiring an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the second quarter worth about $16,073,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in TPI Composites by 64.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,878,000 after acquiring an additional 265,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in TPI Composites by 85.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 498,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after acquiring an additional 229,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. Bank of America began coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.