Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 280 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

AZN stock opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $58.53. The firm has a market cap of $175.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

