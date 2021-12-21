Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,900 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CI Financial by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,233 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial stock opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1447 dividend. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIXX shares. CIBC lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.28.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.