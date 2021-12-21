SuperFarm Price Reaches $1.28 on Top Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $513.40 million and approximately $60.24 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002615 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012035 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 791.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000129 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00016301 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 402,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

