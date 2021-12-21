Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.42). Sutro Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($1.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

STRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.68. 1,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,838. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 518,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 11.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 216,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 8.2% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 537,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

