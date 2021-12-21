Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Short Interest Down 17.1% in November

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 112.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,272,000 after buying an additional 1,543,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,056,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,884,000 after purchasing an additional 156,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

SYNA opened at $262.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $79.22 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYNA. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.54.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

