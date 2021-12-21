Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYF opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.55.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

