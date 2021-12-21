Syntropy One Day Trading Volume Tops $450,473.00 (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last week, Syntropy has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $124.08 million and $450,473.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00039142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006736 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 510,262,742 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

