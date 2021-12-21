Syverson Strege & Co Purchases 173 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

HD opened at $391.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $384.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

