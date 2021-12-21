Syverson Strege & Co Purchases 268 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,945 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,095,218 shares of company stock worth $852,801,640. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

WMT opened at $138.89 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.33. The company has a market capitalization of $385.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.