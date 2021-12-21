T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,719 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

TMUS opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.38. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

