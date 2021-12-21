Tara Christie Purchases 350,000 Shares of Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN) Stock

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN) Director Tara Christie purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,507,109 shares in the company, valued at C$1,821,990.52.
Shares of Banyan Gold stock opened at C$0.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$66.42 million and a PE ratio of -15.53. Banyan Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.38.
About Banyan Gold
