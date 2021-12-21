Tara Christie Purchases 350,000 Shares of Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN) Stock

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN) Director Tara Christie purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,507,109 shares in the company, valued at C$1,821,990.52.

Shares of Banyan Gold stock opened at C$0.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$66.42 million and a PE ratio of -15.53. Banyan Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.38.

About Banyan Gold

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims totaling an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

