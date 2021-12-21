Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Target by 9.4% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 26,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Target by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its stake in Target by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 38.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Target by 47.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $219.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

