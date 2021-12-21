TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered TaskUs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.81.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TaskUs will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,069,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 3,117.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 5,146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

