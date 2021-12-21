TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Makes New $11.43 Million Investment in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,432,000. Futu makes up 2.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 0.09% of Futu as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,432 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,624,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,594,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,408,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUTU traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,850. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.63. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. CLSA started coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Futu from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

