TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.07

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.07 and traded as high as $7.94. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 197,612 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.05.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, Director J Timothy Bryan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $1,524,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 606,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 91,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

