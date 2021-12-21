Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $177.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.25.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

