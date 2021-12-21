Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 193 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,537,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Synaptics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $1,250,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.54.

SYNA stock opened at $262.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.22. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $79.22 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

