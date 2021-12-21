Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

FOXF stock opened at $155.01 on Tuesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

