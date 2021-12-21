Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 405.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

HOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.51.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

