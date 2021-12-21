The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,434 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $188.48 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

