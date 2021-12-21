The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Lessened by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $1,199,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.1% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 359.8% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $188.48 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

