The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Cheesecake Factory worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 9.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 126.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 450,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 251,255 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 122.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 24.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 182,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 21.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAKE stock opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.32.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

