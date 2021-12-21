The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $49.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.65. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

