The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAIN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.38. 7,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,930. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

