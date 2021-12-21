The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,729 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Kroger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after buying an additional 982,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,296,000 after buying an additional 557,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,065,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Kroger stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,028. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

