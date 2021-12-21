The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.90 Million

Analysts expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will announce $219.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $220.70 million. Macerich reported sales of $194.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year sales of $848.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $837.10 million to $858.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $878.25 million, with estimates ranging from $876.20 million to $880.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

MAC stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.63. 194,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Macerich has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 23.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 500,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 95,731 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Macerich by 43.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 124,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 37,941 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Macerich by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Macerich by 17.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

