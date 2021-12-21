The Progressive Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.90.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $101.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.00. Progressive has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,723,387. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Progressive by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 347,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,091,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.