The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Progressive by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after buying an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Progressive by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after buying an additional 4,106,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Progressive by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Progressive by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,689,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,865,000 after buying an additional 800,312 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR opened at $101.52 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,723,387. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

