The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $152.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $254.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

