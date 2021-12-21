The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Lowered by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,483 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 300,323 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

