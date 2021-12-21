The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 9,000 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $822,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,806,694.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10.

On Friday, October 1st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,163,128.27.

TTD stock opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

