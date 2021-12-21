The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 4.2% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $146.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $266.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

