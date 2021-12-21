The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the November 15th total of 868,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of The9 by 16.9% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 84,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in The9 in the second quarter worth $838,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in The9 in the third quarter worth $500,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The9 in the second quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The9 by 7,410.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 29,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The9 stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43. The9 has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $89.20.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

