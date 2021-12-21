THEKEY (TKY) Market Cap Hits $3.97 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $139,895.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3,195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

