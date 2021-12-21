Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) by 49.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Theratechnologies were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 256,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 291,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 117,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $299.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 103.63% and a negative net margin of 39.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

