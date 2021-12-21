TheStreet Downgrades Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) to C+

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Eltek stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of -2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

