Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 482,800 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 593,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other Tilly’s news, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $533,064.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,886 in the last ninety days. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tilly’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Tilly’s by 11.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 139,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tilly’s by 63.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 331,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Tilly’s by 8.9% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 774,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 63,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

TLYS has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.73. 3,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.