Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2035 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. TIM has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $863.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.09 million. TIM had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Analysts anticipate that TIM will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,058 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.