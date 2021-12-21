TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Up to $13.89

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.89, but opened at $14.90. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 3,884 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $724.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.20 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $109,035.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken V. Garcia purchased 15,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,016,000 after acquiring an additional 199,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 535,880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 106,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 256,872 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

