Titan Coin Reaches Market Cap of $441,835.27 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Titan Coin has a market cap of $441,835.27 and $87.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 44.7% lower against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005398 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000749 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

