Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Short Interest Up 17.3% in November

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 403,400 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 343,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

TITN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $704.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 274.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

