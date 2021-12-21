Traders Buy High Volume of Intra-Cellular Therapies Call Options (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,167 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 374% compared to the average volume of 668 call options.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 105,650 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after buying an additional 119,017 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,737,000 after buying an additional 106,744 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

