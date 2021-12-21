Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.24.

TV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of TV stock traded down C$0.07 on Monday, hitting C$1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 153,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,561. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$143.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.32 and a 12-month high of C$2.75.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

