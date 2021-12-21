Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Trex makes up about 1.0% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $281,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $262,813.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,715. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.18 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

