Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Trinseo alerts:

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trinseo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trinseo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,585,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 135,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 109,128 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.61. 3,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,232. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.19. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.